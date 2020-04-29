Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wyndham Destinations to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Destinations has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.90-6.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Destinations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 166,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.01.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

