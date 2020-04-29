Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 427,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

