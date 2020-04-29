Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $43.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

WH stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 1,311,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,733. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

