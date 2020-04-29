Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Xcel Energy worth $145,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

XEL stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 239,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,791. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.