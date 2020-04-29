Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 1,147,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.