Xperi (XPER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $764.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

