Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

YMAB traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 226,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,880. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

