Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($6.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,445,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $155.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.