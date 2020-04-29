Zacks: Analysts Set $43.67 Price Target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $43.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,329. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

