Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alta Equipment Group.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 208,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:ALTG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

