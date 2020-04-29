Zacks: Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 100,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

