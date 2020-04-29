Zacks: Brokerages Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 124,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

