ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Achieves $115.85 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $115.85 million and approximately $42.18 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.