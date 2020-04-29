Zcoin Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00050133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,117.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.02555208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.03078782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00577134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00793023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00080116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00557039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,003,268 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Koinex, Coinroom, QBTC, Huobi, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

