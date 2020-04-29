Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

ZBRA traded up $16.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.97. The stock had a trading volume of 640,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

