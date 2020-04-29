Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $217.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

ZBRA traded up $12.41 on Wednesday, hitting $240.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Frank Co grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 400,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

