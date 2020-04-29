Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Cap of $300,135.24

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $300,135.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

