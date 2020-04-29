Zippie 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $292,954.06 and $1.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.02432978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00204518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00062492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00045276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

