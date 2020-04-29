ZIX (ZIXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

