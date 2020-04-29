Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 8,836,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,530,476. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

