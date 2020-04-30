1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.64

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $22,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00007294 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02382395 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,354,829 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

