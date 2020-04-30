1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.93. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

