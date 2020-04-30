4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, IDEX and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $12,611.13 and $2,574.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

