82,435 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

