AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

