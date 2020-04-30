Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

