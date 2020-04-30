Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 403,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

