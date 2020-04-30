Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Trimmed by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $92.09. 7,972,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

