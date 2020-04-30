Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.88. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

