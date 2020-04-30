AdHive (ADH) Market Cap Reaches $109,614.19

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market cap of $109,614.19 and approximately $105.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdHive has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

