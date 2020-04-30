Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

