Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

