Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 1,437,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

