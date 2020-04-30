Aladdin (ADN) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $2.94 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.02409307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.00 or 0.02885185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00539709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00726747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00074556 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025366 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00521723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,102,633,170 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

