Aldo C. Zucaro Acquires 5,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,132.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ORI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 379,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,742. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

