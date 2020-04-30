Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$580.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TSE:AQN opened at C$20.03 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,876,737.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

