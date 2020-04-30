Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.42.

Shares of ALGN opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $2,875,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 27,527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 897,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 894,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

