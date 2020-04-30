Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Ian Gandel Purchases 4,621,149 Shares

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel acquired 4,621,149 shares of Alliance Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$554,537.88 ($393,289.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11. Alliance Resources Limited has a one year low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

