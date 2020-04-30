Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altagas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.25.

ALA stock opened at C$17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

