Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTR stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $56,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,498 shares of company stock worth $3,354,477. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

