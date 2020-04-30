Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $131,200.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.