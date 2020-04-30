Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cfra from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 643,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,400. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

