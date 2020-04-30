Amarin’s (AMRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,058,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480,674. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Amarin by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 605,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

