Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,043.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

