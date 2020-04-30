America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors now owns 14,869,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,058,000 after buying an additional 788,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at $61,431,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 577,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

