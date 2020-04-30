American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

AXP traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 6,544,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,441. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

