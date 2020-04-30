Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.3 billion.

AMGN stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. 5,682,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

