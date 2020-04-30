Amphenol Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 82,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.