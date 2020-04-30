Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Insiders acquired a total of 35,115 shares of company stock worth $177,334 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

