Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. BayCom has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BayCom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.